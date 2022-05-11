Cryptocurrency ApeCoin Decreases More Than 31% Within 24 hours

ApeCoin's APE/USD price has decreased 31.66% over the past 24 hours to $6.59, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -64.0%, moving from $15.34 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for ApeCoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 36.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 4.35%. This brings the circulating supply to 284.84 million, which makes up an estimated 28.48% of its max supply of 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for APE is #42 at $1.83 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.