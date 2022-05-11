Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Maker MKR/USD increased by 7.06% to $1333.84. The trading volume for this coin is currently $548.12 million, which is 685.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,239,104,403.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

increased by 7.06% to $1333.84. The trading volume for this coin is currently $548.12 million, which is 685.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,239,104,403.00 as of today. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Chain XCN/USD increased by 6.37% to $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $151.43 million, which is 51.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,414,846,316.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

LOSERS

Neutrino USD USDN/USD fell 8.34% to $0.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.08 million, which is 53.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDN's estimated market cap is $851,594,442.00. Circulating Supply: 938,631,525.65 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 8.34% to $0.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.08 million, which is 53.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDN's estimated market cap is $851,594,442.00. 938,631,525.65 Not Available GateToken GT/USD decreased by 7.05% to $5.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.14 million, which is 91.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GT's estimated market cap is $874,257,049.00. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 7.05% to $5.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.14 million, which is 91.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GT's estimated market cap is $874,257,049.00. 151,758,801.74 Not Available BitDAO BIT/USD declined by 4.86% to $0.88 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.24 million, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 842,620,763.00. Circulating Supply: 939,722,387.04 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

declined by 4.86% to $0.88 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.24 million, which is 43.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 842,620,763.00. 939,722,387.04 10,000,000,000.00 Binance USD BUSD/USD fell 3.79% to $0.97 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD's current trading volume totals $2.57 billion, a 34.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BUSD's estimated market cap is $17,308,542,466.00. Circulating Supply: 17,167,832,160.23 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 3.79% to $0.97 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD's current trading volume totals $2.57 billion, a 34.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BUSD's estimated market cap is $17,308,542,466.00. 17,167,832,160.23 Not Available PAX Gold PAXG/USD decreased by 2.39% to $1819.39 over the past 24 hours. PAX Gold's current trading volume totals $35.42 million, a 46.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $PAXG's estimated market cap is $607,073,574.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 328,823.72 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 2.39% to $1819.39 over the past 24 hours. PAX Gold's current trading volume totals $35.42 million, a 46.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $PAXG's estimated market cap is $607,073,574.00 as of today. 328,823.72 Not Available cETH CETH/USD declined by 1.07% to $48.51 over the past 24 hours. cETH's current trading volume totals $209.87, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH's estimated market cap is $2,020,828,819.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 41,660,487.24 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.07% to $48.51 over the past 24 hours. cETH's current trading volume totals $209.87, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CETH's estimated market cap is $2,020,828,819.00 as of today. 41,660,487.24 Not Available Dai DAI/USD fell 1.05% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Dai's current trading volume totals $862.57 million, a 176.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DAI's estimated market cap is $6,883,690,136.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,832,377,675.54 Max Supply: 6,832,377,675.54

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.