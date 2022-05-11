QQQ
Shiba Inu Sees 260% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 12:35 AM | 1 min read

Meme-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw a significant uptick in high-value transactions on Tuesday.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, SHIB recorded a 260% increase in large transactions over 24 hours.

 

 The price of the Dogecoin DOGE/USD rival also rallied 23% from an intra-day low of $0.00001447 to an intra-day high of $0.00001789 over the same period, suggesting these high-value transfers were likely large purchases.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001596, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token has gained 15,000 new holders despite its price falling 35% over the last month.

SHIB was among the altcoins that posted a recovery following the previous day’s crypto blood bath which saw Bitcoin BTC/USD briefly drop under the $30,000 mark.

More than $1 billion was liquidated from crypto markets as Terra’s LUNA/USD stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD de-pegged from the U.S. dollar, bringing to light the inherent systemic risk within the crypto ecosystem.

