gDEX Aims To Unlock New Opportunities For Gamers In The Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The blockchain gaming sector has witnessed explosive growth in the last two years, moving from the bottom of the pecking order to the top. With a valuation of $40 billion currently, there's no doubt that the sector will be valued more next year and the year after it, thanks to the unique gaming concept being employed - play-to-earn.

Play-to-earn games are the talk of the gaming world, and you wouldn't blame players for emphasizing. Leveraging NFTs play-to-earn games have created a career for many and put some extra cash into the hands of the low-income earners. Unlike traditional games that milk you dry, P2E games give you a chance to earn in-game assets with real-world value. These assets can be traded for cryptocurrencies, which you can convert to fiat.

While GameFi contributes to the adoption of DeFi, what will completely alter the paradigm and change the world as we know it is known other than the Metaverse. The Metaverse or the virtual economic universe is being touted to replace the current world economy with a projected $8 trillion valuation, especially as we transcend to the next iteration of the web – Web 3.0.

Issues Plaguing Web 3.0 Gaming

Web 3.0 gaming is the next level of gaming, but it comes with a set of setbacks that needs to be addressed. Otherwise, adoption will be derailed. NFTs are being used in the Metaverse and games, but the gamers are being exploited. They are treated as a resource, especially when their investments are locked in the game.

The lack of interoperability and inability of gamers to move to different games across chains are setbacks in the current gameverse, preventing the potential growth of web3 gaming. Therefore, gDEX was developed to address these problems.

gDEX aims to be the first solution to actualize the true potential of the Metaverse. By unlocking the potential of the Metaverse, players have the tools to kickstart their next adventure of gaming in the Metaverse. Developers can leverage the platform to build interoperable games and access products that enhance their overall metaverse experience.

A Comprehensive and Easy-to-Use Platform for All

The gDEX platform reportedly has a suite of robust chain-agnostic no-coding-needed tools that makes it convenient to use. As a unified GameFi interoperability layer, developers can build a sustainable gaming token economy using the simple tools on the platform.

gDEX offers a long list of novel products and infrastructure solutions with some that are live, and more launching soon, such as the first tokenized Metaverse Passport, NFT interoperability across games and chain, cross-chain guild management tool, game and guild discovery zones, a singular dashboard gamers to develop professional careers with the MetaHub and GameFi Missions, no-coding needed chain agnostic creator tools and SDKs, community marketplace, etc. These products are tailored to onboard the next generation of non-crypto gamers, developers, and guilds by reducing entry barriers. gDEX makes it convenient for gamers to start their adventure in crypto learning.

According to gDEX, "The chances for enriched experiences and development, P2E gaming, and new professional careers within such environments will be extensive. In the near future, these opportunities will be important as the virtual economy, and the Metaverse evolves and becomes part of human life."

