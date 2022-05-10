Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Maker MKR/USD rose 10.54% to $1245.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $184.07 million, which is 168.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,111,294,379.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
- Polygon MATIC/USD rose 8.69% to $0.97 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.70 billion, which is 117.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC's estimated market cap is $6,643,397,918.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Elrond EGLD/USD is up 6.93% at $115.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $167.34 million, which is 18.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $2,587,653,046.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 22,316,121.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- FTX Token FTT/USD is up 6.88% at $34.63. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $224.51 million, a 122.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTT's estimated market cap is $4,707,647,487.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 136,769,342.52 Max Supply: 332,638,678.59
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 6.55% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.34 billion, which is 143.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB's estimated market cap is $9,669,595,439.00. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available
- Convex Finance CVX/USD rose 6.32% to $21.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 25.81 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,313,089,137.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 60,823,640.56 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- TRON TRX/USD increased by 6.16% to $0.08. TRON's current trading volume totals $3.67 billion, a 234.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 8,027,756,873.00. Circulating Supply: 98,386,696,489.86 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD declined by 1.53% to $65.2 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV's current trading volume totals $268.65 million, a 159.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,234,814,692.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,055,370.39 Max Supply: Not Available
- BitTorrent BTT/USD fell 1.5% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $141.62 million, which is 24.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,402,611,690.00. Circulating Supply: 929,275,160,714,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
- Fantom FTM/USD declined by 1.48% to $0.61 over the past 24 hours. Fantom's current trading volume totals $740.54 million, a 11.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM's estimated market cap is $1,541,260,152.00. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
- Uniswap UNI/USD declined by 1.38% to $6.57 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $400.84 million, which is 103.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,983,514,299.00. Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Chainlink LINK/USD decreased by 1.17% to $9.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.27 billion, which is 127.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,284,396,987.00. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- GateToken GT/USD decreased by 1.12% to $5.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $18.68 million, which is 199.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 902,587,704.00. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available
- NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 1.0% to $1.79 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $29.78 million, a 106.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,000,827,428.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.