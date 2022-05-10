Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Maker MKR/USD rose 10.54% to $1245.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $184.07 million, which is 168.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,111,294,379.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD declined by 1.53% to $65.2 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV's current trading volume totals $268.65 million, a 159.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,234,814,692.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,055,370.39 Max Supply: Not Available

