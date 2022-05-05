WAM Announces Completed Q1 Milestone, Continues Play-To-Earn Expansion And Growth

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Of the many uses that cryptocurrency and blockchain as a whole have seen over the last few years, play-to-earn gaming has been perhaps one of the more interesting. Play-to-earn gaming, as the name implies, allows users to earn rewards from playing games.

This combines gaming, one of the most universally-loved activities, with the ability to earn rewards using cryptocurrency. Since blockchain gaming has continued to grow over the last few years, many projects have sprung up to cater to this growing need.

One of these, WAM, has recently announced new and exciting features for its users.

A New Way to WAM

As per the official announcement of the WAM relaunch, the official game app, which is available on Android, iOS, and PWA will now let players earn WAM tokens for participating in hypercasual tournaments. Those who had previously used the older version and earned XP tokens can now convert them to WAM within the app as well.

With this, WAM tokens can be gotten from converting XP tokens and earned through gameplay. This means that there is no limit to how the in-game currency can be accessed, and this will only make the game itself more exciting.

All these efforts are leading towards a similar goal of promoting blockchain technology and also offering gamers the chance to earn rewards while enjoying games. In the case of the former, play-to-earn games have proven to be a helpful vehicle.

It has been estimated that a majority of people who are enjoying play-to-earn games are coming from outside the blockchain space. This means that play-to-earn games are successfully evangelizing blockchain to a wider customer base even beyond its immediate core audience.

With the latter, play-to-earn games are simply another avenue for people to enjoy and maybe get some digital tokens as they do. WAM holds the title of being the world’s first hyper-casual gaming platform and internationally validated play-to-earn social gaming platform.

Along with this new upgrade, WAM plans to integrate clan and team battles in the future, which means users and their friends alike can be entertained for hours at a time. In terms of earning crypto, games like WAM offer the best of both worlds.

Usually, if a person wanted to earn crypto, they would have to run a crypto miner or wait for the crypto markets to see some movement, both of which are rather boring. Play-to-earn games, on the other hand, are a fun way to earn crypto while also potentially bonding with friends.

Some of WAM’s incoming features will also allow the live streaming of team vs team events and live leaderboards, so the stakes are raised even more. All these together will contribute to a more exciting experience for all WAM users.

The Age of Play-to-Earn

Play-to-earn games have rightfully secured their place among blockchain lovers and the general public for being one of the more creative ways for users to leverage the technology. WAM has certainly proved that there is a viable market for this sort of gaming option.

In the time that it has existed, WAM has secured over 4 million users and was also nominated for the “Best Innovation category” at Mobile Games Awards in 2021 and 2022. With its latest progress, WAM is making sure that its players can get even more from the mobile app, both in terms of the game experience itself and the rewards that can be earned from it. With this level of determination from WAM and projects like it, we will likely see play-to-earn remain at the forefront of the gaming industry for a long time to come.

