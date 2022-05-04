Delio To Provide All Financial Services Related To Ripple (XRP)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Ripple XRP/USD is one of the top traded cryptocurrencies in the world, and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies are still researching its full potential.

One of the emerging companies in the digital asset management sphere, Delio, announced that it will provide all digital asset financial services related to Ripple (XRP).

Ripple (XRP) is a popular crypto asset with a market capitalization of about $35 billion, the 6th largest in the global digital asset market after Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Tether USDT/USD, of which about 12% are traded in the Korean market. Nevertheless, DeFi services related to Ripple are relatively lacking. Reflecting this market situation, Delio will launch various financial services such as deposits and lending for Ripple investors.

Delio launched a Ripple deposit product in March, and the number of Ripple deposits surged within two weeks, reflecting customers' demand for long-term products.

In addition to deposit/savings products, Ripple (XRP) lending, a loan service for KRW (KRW), USD (USD), and Tether (USDT), is being prepared using Ripple as collateral. Since the Delio lending product uses a fixed interest rate, it is characterized by being able to manage funds regardless of market volatility.

It plans to operate a separate Prime Brokerage Service (PBS) for Ripple long-term investors. By expanding the existing services for corporate and institutional investors, it pays operating profits when depositing assets, and provides legal and tax information related to digital assets through a professional concierge service.

Additionally, by introducing the Ripple payment system, which is an extension of the existing Bitcoin payment, customers who have Ripple in the Delio Vault will be able to purchase Ripple products through affiliated card companies.

Finally, a swap service between Ripple and other virtual assets is supported through the Delioswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX). If Ripple is listed on Delioswap, it is expected that the accessibility and convenience of various users will be improved easily because it will be swapped with other digital assets without going through a centralized exchange.

Delio launched an NFT marketplace ‘bluebay’ on April 11 this year and it is possible to pay with Ripple when purchasing NFTs. To upgrade the user experience, the company plans to expand the payment methods to Ripple and DSP (Delio token) from the current payment available only with Ethereum.

The CEO says, "Like Ripple's slogan that the world strives to move value, customers are exploring various ways to manage assets and create value through Delio. We chose Ripple as the first ignitor.

He adds, “We will continue to expand into various major altcoins to pioneer the digital asset financial market and expand its base.”

Delio is preparing various CeFi and Defi services such as deposits, lending, NFT payment, and these services will shape the digital market.

Website: https://delio.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/happydelio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/delio_global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delio.global

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.