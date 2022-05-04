Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD is up 12.76% at $2.41. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $282.45 million, a 39.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 947,922,860.00. Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

is up 12.76% at $2.41. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $282.45 million, a 39.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 947,922,860.00. 391,958,099.39 3,303,030,299.00 Waves WAVES/USD rose 11.54% to $14.1 over the past 24 hours. Waves's current trading volume totals $438.16 million, a 28.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $1,397,604,036.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 11.54% to $14.1 over the past 24 hours. Waves's current trading volume totals $438.16 million, a 28.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $1,397,604,036.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Frax Share FXS/USD is up 9.42% at $27.4. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $65.37 million, a 188.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,652,070,909.00. Circulating Supply: 60,256,204.42 Max Supply: 98,861,040.05

is up 9.42% at $27.4. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $65.37 million, a 188.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,652,070,909.00. 60,256,204.42 98,861,040.05 Convex Finance CVX/USD rose 6.45% to $24.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 21.34 million, which is 16.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,463,869,291.00. Circulating Supply: 60,414,632.88 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

rose 6.45% to $24.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 21.34 million, which is 16.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,463,869,291.00. 60,414,632.88 100,000,000.00 TRON TRX/USD increased by 5.97% to $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.73 billion, which is 188.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 7,945,306,080.00. Circulating Supply: 101,604,329,418.63 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 5.97% to $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.73 billion, which is 188.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 7,945,306,080.00. 101,604,329,418.63 Not Available Lido DAO LDO/USD increased by 5.46% to $2.89. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $5.74 million, a 9.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LDO's estimated market cap is $949,455,661.00. Circulating Supply: 328,162,503.34 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

increased by 5.46% to $2.89. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $5.74 million, a 9.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LDO's estimated market cap is $949,455,661.00. 328,162,503.34 1,000,000,000.00 THORChain RUNE/USD is up 5.1% at $6.73. Trading volume for this coin is 131.08 million, which is 23.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,022,354,003.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

LOSERS

The Graph GRT/USD fell 1.67% to $0.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 146.57 million, which is 6.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GRT's estimated market cap is $2,209,123,593.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

fell 1.67% to $0.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 146.57 million, which is 6.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GRT's estimated market cap is $2,209,123,593.00 as of today. 6,929,620,630.00 10,000,000,000.00 Decentraland MANA/USD declined by 1.44% to $1.53 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $260.16 million, a 43.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $2,307,197,716.00. Circulating Supply: 1,511,060,865.78 Max Supply: 2,193,679,827.32

declined by 1.44% to $1.53 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $260.16 million, a 43.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $2,307,197,716.00. 1,511,060,865.78 2,193,679,827.32 Axie Infinity AXS/USD declined by 1.32% to $29.99 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $309.44 million, a 23.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,325,170,243.00. Circulating Supply: 77,640,074.88 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

declined by 1.32% to $29.99 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $309.44 million, a 23.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,325,170,243.00. 77,640,074.88 270,000,000.00 Harmony ONE/USD declined by 1.27% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.56 million, which is 46.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE's estimated market cap is $989,116,788.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 12,051,435,247.10 Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

declined by 1.27% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.56 million, which is 46.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE's estimated market cap is $989,116,788.00 as of today. 12,051,435,247.10 13,156,044,839.79 OKB OKB/USD fell 1.25% to $18.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.06 million, which is 63.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,828,151,072.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.25% to $18.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.06 million, which is 63.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,828,151,072.00 as of today. 260,143,733.83 Not Available Hedera HBAR/USD decreased by 1.17% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 46.24 million, which is 28.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $2,964,863,683.00. Circulating Supply: 20,741,406,793.03 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.17% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 46.24 million, which is 28.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $2,964,863,683.00. 20,741,406,793.03 Not Available Loopring LRC/USD fell 1.01% to $0.74 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 97.01 million, which is 61.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $919,406,540.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

