Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Algorand ALGO/USD rose 16.08% to $0.69 over the past 24 hours. Algorand's current trading volume totals $558.14 million, a 225.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,623,229,877.00. Circulating Supply: 6,733,939,192.37 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

STEPN GMT/USD declined by 1.76% to $3.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 923.83 million, which is 39.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,993,980,850.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

