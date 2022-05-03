Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Algorand ALGO/USD rose 16.08% to $0.69 over the past 24 hours. Algorand's current trading volume totals $558.14 million, a 225.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,623,229,877.00. Circulating Supply: 6,733,939,192.37 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Helium HNT/USD rose 13.71% to $15.21 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $37.49 million, a 54.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HNT's estimated market cap is $1,527,286,670.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 11.25% to $25.05. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $43.46 million, a 95.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,505,858,248.00. Circulating Supply: 60,256,204.42 Max Supply: 98,861,040.05
- TRON TRX/USD rose 8.05% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.83 billion, which is 94.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,557,172,527.00. Circulating Supply: 101,606,930,753.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD rose 7.37% to $12.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $713.19 million, which is 8.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $8,128,538,547.00. Circulating Supply: 676,076,114.02 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- The Graph GRT/USD rose 7.29% to $0.33 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $155.42 million, a 0.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,257,343,018.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD is up 7.28% at $4.89. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $74.25 million, a 24.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,080,169,235.00. Circulating Supply: 220,597,987.18 Max Supply: 257,344,008.90
LOSERS
- STEPN GMT/USD declined by 1.76% to $3.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 923.83 million, which is 39.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,993,980,850.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Quant QNT/USD decreased by 1.19% to $95.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 33.44 million, which is 16.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT's estimated market cap is $1,285,717,209.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
