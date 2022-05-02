Enjin Coin, Synthetix Network Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Helium HNT/USD is up 7.82% at $14.23. Trading volume for this coin is 18.63 million, which is 24.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,414,162,999.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

OKB OKB/USD increased by 5.36% to $18.87. OKB's current trading volume totals $68.86 million, a 52.95% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,898,294,799.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

Fantom FTM/USD is up 4.03% at $0.76. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.00 billion, which is 33.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTM's estimated market cap is $1,918,238,899.00. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

Avalanche AVAX/USD is up 3.93% at $59.92. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $938.02 million, a 3.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 16,040,785,965.00. Circulating Supply: 268,624,759.56 Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Algorand ALGO/USD is up 3.57% at $0.61. Algorand's current trading volume totals $138.80 million, a 21.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,103,537,723.00. Circulating Supply: 6,715,303,287.06 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Terra LUNA/USD is up 3.02% at $82.62. Trading volume for this coin is 1.83 billion, which is 16.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $28,276,188,519.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 344,116,291.24 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Litecoin LTC/USD increased by 2.9% to $100.62. Trading volume for this coin is 537.50 million, which is 24.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LTC's estimated market cap is $7,063,294,822.00. Circulating Supply: 70,199,958.23 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

LOSERS

IOTA MIOTA/USD decreased by 1.84% to $0.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $54.68 million, which is 21.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,465,324,555.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

Uniswap UNI/USD decreased by 1.73% to $6.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 141.80 million, which is 28.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,104,672,037.00. Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD fell 1.39% to $4.6 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $74.21 million, a 24.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,010,031,402.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 220,593,420.58 Max Supply: 257,344,008.90

TRON TRX/USD decreased by 1.35% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.98 billion, which is 111.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $6,765,708,670.00. Circulating Supply: 101,607,996,207.96 Max Supply: Not Available

Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD decreased by 1.29% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Theta Fuel's current trading volume totals $56.52 million, a 55.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Flow FLOW/USD decreased by 1.24% to $4.61 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.39 million, which is 61.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,660,202,419.00. Circulating Supply: 362,790,700.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Enjin Coin ENJ/USD decreased by 1.02% to $1.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 130.75 million, which is 17.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ENJ's estimated market cap is $980,215,988.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

