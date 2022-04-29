GateToken, BitDAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD increased by 5.36% to $3.82. STEPN's current trading volume totals $2.73 billion, a 80.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,287,016,154.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

BNB BNB/USD declined by 3.15% to $391.75 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.91 billion, which is 28.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 66,108,325,595.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

