You Can Now Send Crypto Through Telegram Chat

Cloud-based messaging platform Telegram has introduced a feature where users can send cryptocurrency through its platform.

What Happened: Earlier this week, decentralized blockchain The Open Network (TON) announced that it would be integrating a bot to enable its 550 million users to make cryptocurrency transfers.

You can now send #Toncoin directly within Telegram chats!



It’s a new way to send Toncoin without transaction fees to any Telegram user. With this service, you’ll no longer need to enter long wallet addresses and wait for confirmations.



Watch the video and test the new feature! pic.twitter.com/EtXSMFtJj6 — TON (@ton_blockchain) April 26, 2022

The “@wallet” bought will let users send and receive Toncoin (CRYPTO:

TON) and also buy Bitcoin BTC/USD.

According to the project, more than 800,000 accounts on Telegram are already using the newly added feature.

The TON crypto project was originally created by Telegram but later transitioned to an independent open-source community project after an SEC lawsuit alleged Telegram sold unregistered securities.

In June 2020, Telegram returned $1.224 billion worth of tokens back to investors as part of a settlement with the SEC.

Earlier this week, the TON Foundation said it had raised $1 billion in donations over a span of 10 days to advance its ecosystem.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $39,800, up 0.62% over 24 hours.