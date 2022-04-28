Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin APE/USD is up 20.9% at $23.75. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.84 billion, which is 136.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $APE's estimated market cap is $6,809,551,521.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 20.9% at $23.75. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.84 billion, which is 136.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $APE's estimated market cap is $6,809,551,521.00. 284,843,750.00 1,000,000,000.00 Lido DAO LDO/USD is up 14.18% at $3.59. The trading volume for this coin is currently $8.11 million, which is 57.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LDO's estimated market cap is $1,141,253,838.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 317,344,484.34 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 14.18% at $3.59. The trading volume for this coin is currently $8.11 million, which is 57.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LDO's estimated market cap is $1,141,253,838.00 as of today. 317,344,484.34 1,000,000,000.00 PancakeSwap CAKE/USD is up 9.41% at $8.14. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $395.03 million, a 184.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,376,505,253.00. Circulating Supply: 290,853,573.77 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 9.41% at $8.14. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $395.03 million, a 184.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,376,505,253.00. 290,853,573.77 Not Available The Graph GRT/USD rose 5.31% to $0.37 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $423.13 million, a 178.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GRT's estimated market cap is $2,555,572,055.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

rose 5.31% to $0.37 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $423.13 million, a 178.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GRT's estimated market cap is $2,555,572,055.00 as of today. 6,929,620,630.00 10,000,000,000.00 BNB BNB/USD is up 4.29% at $404.61. BNB's current trading volume totals $1.96 billion, a 31.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $68,048,934,568.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

is up 4.29% at $404.61. BNB's current trading volume totals $1.96 billion, a 31.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $68,048,934,568.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 DeFiChain DFI/USD rose 4.2% to $4.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.83 million, which is 212.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,282,461,074.00. Circulating Supply: 516,827,820.84 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 4.2% to $4.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.83 million, which is 212.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,282,461,074.00. 516,827,820.84 Not Available cETH CETH/USD increased by 4.08% to $59.46. Trading volume for this coin is 787.60, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CETH's estimated market cap is $2,866,322,721.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 48,207,872.12 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Aave AAVE/USD declined by 2.26% to $166.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $378.23 million, which is 46.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,284,663,993.00. Circulating Supply: 13,686,941.53 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

declined by 2.26% to $166.56 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $378.23 million, which is 46.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,284,663,993.00. 13,686,941.53 16,000,000.00 Cosmos Hub ATOM/USD decreased by 2.06% to $20.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 447.28 million, which is 44.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $6,125,459,877.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 292,586,163.83 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 2.06% to $20.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 447.28 million, which is 44.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $6,125,459,877.00 as of today. 292,586,163.83 Not Available OKB OKB/USD decreased by 1.92% to $19.18 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $75.92 million, a 50.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,992,293,999.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.92% to $19.18 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $75.92 million, a 50.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,992,293,999.00 as of today. 260,143,733.83 Not Available Radix XRD/USD fell 1.75% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $268.69 thousand, a 31.71% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,230,790,550.00. Circulating Supply: 9,854,694,454.29 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

fell 1.75% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $268.69 thousand, a 31.71% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,230,790,550.00. 9,854,694,454.29 24,000,000,000.00 Avalanche AVAX/USD fell 1.59% to $67.72 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $530.58 million, a 45.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX's estimated market cap is $18,238,845,641.00. Circulating Supply: 268,608,885.46 Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

fell 1.59% to $67.72 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche's current trading volume totals $530.58 million, a 45.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX's estimated market cap is $18,238,845,641.00. 268,608,885.46 720,000,000.00 LEO Token LEO/USD fell 1.57% to $5.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.23 million, which is 82.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,340,317,755.00. Circulating Supply: 936,341,315.90 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.57% to $5.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.23 million, which is 82.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,340,317,755.00. 936,341,315.90 Not Available NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD fell 1.11% to $12.43 over the past 24 hours. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $680.66 million, a 2.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $8,533,351,953.00. Circulating Supply: 681,397,374.17 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

