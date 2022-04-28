Iskra: The Novel Web 3.0 Gaming Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The advent of blockchain technology brought to life the possibility of a user-controlled, decentralized internet, web 3.0. While web 3.0 started by overtaking the modus operandi of basic operations, it found its way into activities like gaming.

Web 3.0 is making the integration of blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies with gaming a possibility. It is shining a new light on gaming, making it user-focused, decentralized, and economically beneficial.

Web 3.0 is enabling the integration of age-old games into the metaverse. While the Web 3.0 gaming movement was orchestrated by Axie Infinity, platforms like Gala Games and Forte are bringing in innovations and redefining the space.

Due to Web 3.0's promise to return ownership and fair economic gains to users and creators, investors around the world are looking for novel ideas to back with funds to make that happen. One of such moves was seen on the 5th of April, 2022 in Singapore, where over $30 million was invested in a novel blockchain-based gaming platform called Iskra.

Iskra's list of investors comprises notable and highly ranked companies in Asia. The investors include Krust Universe, Fast Ventures, WeMade Games, Neowiz, Liberty Investment, MetaBora, Kakao Ventures, and NHN Bigfoot among others. Some of the investors would be responsible for most of the initial content that would be available on the platform at launch.

This seed fund has set Iskra within the ranks of Gala Games and Forte of America and established its place as a top player in Asia. Iskra's team consists of individuals that have been involved in some of Korea's successful crypto projects like Icon Loop and LINE and worked for firms like Tencents and Dayli Financial.

Iskra: Not the Usual Start-up

Iskra is a web 3.0 gaming platform designed on the blockchain to redefine the way existing game models have been published and run. It aims to spearhead gaming in web 3.0 by creating a common ground for developers, investors, and players to mold their experience.

Iskra aims to be the leading platform when it comes to blockchain entertainment. The platform would be built seamlessly with blockchain integrations that enable every gamer to have fun and earn crypto rewards, while developers will be to leverage the platform in accelerating adoption and reaching new users. Iskra provides sustainable tokenomic solutions for game studios, enabling them to focus on creating amazing game experiences.

Iskra's goal is to accelerate the adoption of web 3.0 between mainstream users and early adopters by giving sustainability, experiences, and the latest in blockchain technology. This would be achieved using its initial funding to launch next-gen web 3.0 gaming experiences through its platform.

Pioneer NFTs, $ISK Tokens and Community Rewards

Iskra says that it rewards pioneers by offering Pioneer NFTs, that grants the holder the right to operate a network node that helps distribute computing and secure the network. In return, holders and node operators receive some of the highest rewards in the ecosystem. Only 40,000 Pioneer NFTs will be created, and can only be traded after the 30,000th Pioneer NFT is sold.

$ISK is the native coin of the platform and the only currency that can be used to buy the Pioneer NFT after the coin’s IDO. $ISK would serve as the governance token that holders can use to pay propose and vote for changes on the platform as well as pay for platform fees and other on-chain transactions. 40% of the total supply of the native governance $ISK token will be distributed as rewards to owners and operators of Pioneer NFTs, building a foundational part of its overall tokenomics.

Stakeholders in the community are comprised of players, game developers and investors. Interests are aligned by returning Community Rewards to stakeholders based on their participation on the platform.

Although a novel platform, Iskra has already set out to implement innovations in and overtake the web 3.0 gaming space with its platform.

