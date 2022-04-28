Gamepad.co: Launchpad For GameFi And Metaverse Projects

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The latest trends in metaverse application development have had a tremendous impact on the blockchain industry. Several outstanding metaverse projects are getting started by developers. Furthermore, the emergence of tokens is on the rise.

As of today, there are various tokens in the cryptocurrency world. These tokens are highly volatile and used for investments, value, and purchase purposes. Cryptocurrencies allow traders to build up long and short positions to avoid the risk of buying high but selling low when trading these tokens.

GamePad is a high-quality launchpad for curated gamefi, guilds, and metaverse projects. The Gamepad features seamless ways to turn token buyers into long-term holders. With a clear and open intention, Gamepad.co aims to make sure the games and metaverse under its accelerator have the best chance for long-term growth and success.

GameFi and the Metaverse

Have you considered the intersection between game and finance? GameFi then should be discussed! It combines cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs, and game mechanics to create a virtual environment where players participate and earn money in the process. GameFi operates on a "play-to-earn" model.

The metaverse is not just one type of experience. Instead, it refers to a continuum of immersive digital experiences that enable one to engage in a range of different activities in completely digital spaces. That could mean; participating in a massive virtual reality multiplayer game, or experiencing integrated digital and physical spaces.

Interestingly, Gamepad allows high-quality gamefi or metaverse projects to conduct their public sale effectively and efficiently. Moreso, these projects are chanced to bootstrap a community. The bootstrap is achieved through different methodologies; through HODLR score, staking, and NFT genesis drops.

Why is Gamepad.co unique?

Out of the tons of projects that emerge every day, only a few are relevant. Existing launchpads in the long run do not quite satisfy participants as they do initially. However, this dissatisfaction is due to their focus on one-time sale interaction and short-term gains. Of course, the result of such action is that most launchpad tokens crash right after the IDO.

Gamepad.co is multi-faceted with solutions; High-quality control, staking platform for IDO, staking based NFT genesis sale platform, on-chain analytics, and reward for long-term sales. It also features an incubation program, an IDO launchpad, NFT sales, and various components to support projects in the long-term.

The platform has the potential to be a game-changer in the blockchain space. The team offers unique solutions to solve retention problems with vast connections, creating massive value for partnered projects.

Additionally, the team has engaged in two airdrops, on Discord and Twitter, respectively. The team also announced their first token airdrop competition with $1,000 worth of $GPAD tokens for free and 100% unlocked!

Top-notch consensus with global firms

Gamepad.co has announced consensus with world-class investors and pioneers in the crypto industry, which is a big plus. These partnerships would fast-track the fulfillment of the team's vision in the blockchain niche. The platform has recently closed its investment round valued at $25 million. This successful funding round was led by two of the leaders in the blockchain industry; Enjin and OKX Blockdream Ventures.

Enjin is a next-generation blockchain for digital assets built on Polkadot. The Enjin team is a leader and innovator in the NFT space and Metaverse. They are also dedicated to supporting a wide range of development in the blockchain ecosystem.

OKX Blockdream Ventures, on the other hand, is an investment institution under the world-leading trading platform okx.com. They are focused on exploring and investing in innovative blockchain projects worldwide and promoting sustainable development across the industry globally.

With these recent partnerships, Gamepad envisions becoming the Ycombinator of the blockchain-powered GameFi and metaverse projects.

Wrapping up

Gamepad.co is built after thoroughly understanding the inadequacies of generic launchpads. The team recognized that these experience-based projects require a different touch than the layer 1s and 2s, the DeFi protocols, the crypto wallets, and traditional crypto products. Hence, structuring an acceleration program further ensures a high-quality product with a high-quality support network.

The platform is a decentralized accelerator platform for p2e, gamefi, and metaverse projects. Powered by the $GPAD token, the team provides a new way to incubate, launch and grow projects alongside their token and NFT holders. In theory, any games going through Gamepad will have been more likely to be a long-term success on a fundamental level. Gamepad.co is confident it will be one of the top-tier accelerators for gamefi and metaverse projects in the blockchain space in record time.

