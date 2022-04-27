Basic Attention Token, Lido DAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD rose 20.1% to $3.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.24 billion, which is 52.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GMT's estimated market cap is $2,332,683,822.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

