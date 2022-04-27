Basic Attention Token, Lido DAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- STEPN GMT/USD rose 20.1% to $3.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.24 billion, which is 52.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GMT's estimated market cap is $2,332,683,822.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Convex Finance CVX/USD is up 9.69% at $26.98. Trading volume for this coin is 23.25 million, which is 7.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,597,590,321.00. Circulating Supply: 59,183,145.94 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- ApeCoin APE/USD rose 8.27% to $19.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.60 billion, which is 34.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,591,232,202.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Aave AAVE/USD is up 7.49% at $170.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $596.94 million, which is 134.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,333,743,980.00. Circulating Supply: 13,684,858.89 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
- Lido DAO LDO/USD rose 5.58% to $3.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.22 million, which is 17.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 992,763,973.00. Circulating Supply: 315,624,377.19 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 3.9% to $5.8. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $186.26 million, a 94.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,286,689,732.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 219,736,342.37 Max Supply: 255,269,014.99
- Arweave AR/USD rose 3.64% to $26.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.54 million, which is 26.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,312,283,572.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Basic Attention Token BAT/USD decreased by 1.63% to $0.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 68.11 million, which is 34.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT's estimated market cap is $983,532,503.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,497,781,804.88 Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
- Tezos XTZ/USD fell 1.44% to $2.77 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $89.23 million, a 37.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XTZ's estimated market cap is $2,452,260,427.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 884,787,374.87 Max Supply: Not Available
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD declined by 1.33% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $1.88 billion, a 99.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DOGE's estimated market cap is $18,462,900,334.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available
- Flow FLOW/USD fell 1.29% to $5.2 over the past 24 hours. Flow's current trading volume totals $48.87 million, a 63.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW's estimated market cap is $1,882,166,436.00. Circulating Supply: 361,521,462.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Harmony ONE/USD fell 1.28% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 48.22 million, which is 58.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE's estimated market cap is $1,201,501,139.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 11,959,368,996.10 Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
- Filecoin FIL/USD declined by 1.22% to $17.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 234.32 million, which is 40.51% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,413,473,423.00. Circulating Supply: 195,278,050.00 Max Supply: 1,970,033,479.00
- Polygon MATIC/USD fell 1.2% to $1.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 487.01 million, which is 45.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC's estimated market cap is $8,575,943,458.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
