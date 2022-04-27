MoonPay And Ivan Soto-Wright, Big Steps For The Adoption Of Cryptocurrency In The World.

Anyone who has made predictions on the expansion and growth of cryptocurrency has always given a fundamental variable: Adoption.

That’s why Moonpay and its visionary CEO Ivan Soto-Wright have a fundamental role for crypto in the world, as they managed to simplify the purchase of NFTs through OpenSea and from today they manage to simplify the purchase of Crypto on Metamask.

Moonpay, an easy to use method of purchasing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD using fiat currency, announced an integration with MetaMask on Tuesday that ushers in a promising new future for the world of DeFi and MetaMask user access. The new opportunity will let MetaMask users purchase Ethereum and other tokens on the ERC-20 network using their preferred payment method—whether that be Apple Pay, credit cards, or other instant transactions.

MetaMask was likely chosen for its integration and popularity among NFT collectors. MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright is a vocal supporter of NFTs, and wants to see more people adopt the technology in the future.

One of the primary problems with platforms like MetaMask is that they’re difficult for new cryptocurrency investors and blockchain users to understand. With a complicated buying process and several steps required to transfer cryptocurrency from an exchange to a wallet, many users are dissuaded from getting into cryptocurrency in the first place. The ease of access to cryptocurrency platforms such as MetaMask will be historic in the move for mass adoption, and will allow other companies and services to easily allow cryptocurrency payments as consumers will be able to purchase cryptocurrency effortlessly.

The new version 4.4 update of MetaMask will let users easily purchase cryptocurrencies using MoonPay, and users are already able to access the feature as of its announcement this week. Other apps and exchanges let users purchase cryptocurrencies easily with MoonPay, but the MetaMask integration is the first of its kind that will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency with their wallet, without having to then transfer it to a wallet or additional exchange to use it.