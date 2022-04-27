315M DOGE Moved In One Go As Dogecoin Whales Continue To Be Restless

Over 315 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD were moved in a single transaction earlier today, as Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to be restless since Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc.TWTR left many wondering if DOGE will be integrated into the platform.

What Happened: The transaction — processed on Wednesday — moved 315,169,403 DOGE from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of nearly $50 million as of press time, according to big transaction tracking service Clank. The transaction follows reports that 300 million DOGE were transferred in one go on Tuesday for a value exceeding $47 million at the time.

Dogecoin Whales — a service dedicated to tracking big Dogecoin holders and their transactions — shows that over the last 24 hours, the blockchain processed 162 transactions worth at least $2 million each.

While this is a decently high degree of activity for this blockchain, it is a far cry from yesterday, when there were about 400 transactions of this value processed within 24 hours.

The increase in on-chain activity among Dogecoin whales was a reaction to Musk acquiring social media giant Twitter for $44 billion, which also resulted in the coin flying 13% higher.

After the market reacted to the news, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw a 400% increase in large transactions as the price rally resulted in the liquidation of $20 million worth of Dogecoin trading positions.