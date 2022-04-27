Web3 Initiative X.LA's Journey Into Web3 And the Metaverse Realities

Image provided by X.LA

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Web 3.0, often stylized as web3, is indeed a notion for the new generation of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, incorporating principles such as decentralization and token-based economy. Excitingly, it offers the possibility for the very foundations that digital worlds are built on decentralized platforms.

That being said, operating within the metropolis of the metaverse could be very expensive. People with awesome ideas are yet to implement their quota due to financial restraints. In February, Aleksandr Agapitov, a relatively unknown figure in the sphere of video games and the founder of Xsolla, started a Web3 initiative named X.LA. The initiative aims to provide a monetary incentive to individuals who produce items in the metaverse, similar to what Xsolla offers to video game creators.

Everyone can use Web3. With X.LA, you have the potential to create the future of the Web3 economy while additionally being directly compensated for your contributions. You have the choice of operating in any field. You can be a creator, an influencer, a contractor, a thinker, an innovator, or contribute your unique abilities to the X.LA metaverse.

The Peculiarities of X.LA, Collaborations, and Economic Possibilities

Using blockchain and Web3 technologies, the X.LA Foundation makes smart revenue-sharing contracts available to writers worldwide. By democratizing copyright ownership and management, X.LA levels the playing field between artists and distributors.

The objective of X.LA is to create an equitable income sharing system using smart contracts. The team proposes blockchains and smart contracts as enabling technologies for an innovative revenue share chain management in order to increase collaboration between the companies and parties involved in the chain, which pays off in higher levels of profitability and economic health for the market stakeholders.

Furthermore, X.LA is a community-driven protocol that provides a solution for the economic incentive by ensuring that everyone receives a fair income share for their efforts. Contractors, artists, influencers, thinkers, innovators, and many more are invited to join the X.LA community to define, shape, and grow the new Web3 economy.

Agaptiov enlisted the help of the Xsolla team to accomplish the operation, which entailed hardwiring the metaverse's protocols and blockchain technology. If successful, a person who constructs a metaverse territory may receive virtual currency as a “prize” if other users visit that location. Hence, the X.LA team comprises video game industry veterans with a track record of creating and releasing video games and solutions for the video game industry and gamers all over the world.

The team is seeking collaborators to aid in achieving their goal of creating the Web3 future. With the new revenue sharing contract standards on the blockchain, X.LA offers an $X.LA token to enable automated split proceeds for partners. Additionally, the invention of minting tools for ecosystem markets and smart contracts will allow the community to develop new collaborations and generate new economic possibilities.

Wrapping up, joining the X.LA community allows early adopters to have access to all project insights and advantages before late arrivals. As a community-driven organization, the X.LA Foundation intends to spotlight people who have been on the road with them since the beginning. A lengthy and intriguing journey awaits, with many developing possibilities along the way.

As in any other industry, “it’s about how to get funded, how you get paid, how to find new customers, and how to engage with your customers,” Agapitov states in his recent interview to Bloomberg.

