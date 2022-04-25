Curve DAO Token, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin APE/USD rose 6.52% to $17.26 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.91 billion, which is 66.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $APE's estimated market cap is $4,947,485,971.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 4.58% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $1.39 billion, a 56.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 18,554,474,376.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

Amp AMP/USD rose 1.2% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.21 million, which is 60.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,062,601,554.00. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

STEPN GMT/USD increased by 1.18% to $3.22. STEPN's current trading volume totals $2.07 billion, a 42.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,941,649,471.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

LEO Token LEO/USD is up 1.05% at $5.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.63 million, which is 53.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,557,685,709.00. Circulating Supply: 936,382,643.90 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Terra LUNA/USD decreased by 2.14% to $88.92 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.89 billion, a 13.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $31,030,134,411.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 348,304,236.55 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD declined by 2.07% to $2.59 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $288.81 million, a 25.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV's estimated market cap is $1,017,037,332.00. Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Maker MKR/USD declined by 2.06% to $1714.41 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $61.38 million, a 10.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,552,109,574.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Bitcoin BTC/USD declined by 1.99% to $38826 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $24.67 billion, which is 8.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 739,986,115,701.00. Circulating Supply: 19,021,806.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD decreased by 1.92% to $38861 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 249.24 million, which is 13.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 10,920,343,234.00. Circulating Supply: 280,505.44 Max Supply: 280,505.44

Chain XCN/USD fell 1.76% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Chain's current trading volume totals $97.13 million, a 3.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,640,517,384.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

Huobi BTC HBTC/USD fell 1.64% to $38790 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $1.35 million, a 55.7% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,550,270,905.00. Circulating Supply: 39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08

