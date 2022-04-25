Scaramucci Bought SkyBridge A Bitcoin URL After Getting Fired From His White House Job

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recalled purchasing the SkyBridgeBitcoin.com URL shortly after he was dismissed from his role.

What Happened: Scaramucci explained how an epiphany in June 2017 led him to embrace Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies, in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

“I was at the ExIm [Export-Import] Bank in a meeting where Treasury officials were talking about the potential digitization of the dollar. And I was like, OK, well, how are you going to do that? Over the blockchain,” he said.

Scaramucci pointed to the moment he got out of that meeting as “a little bit of an epiphany” for him and the moment when he realized it was time to take cryptocurrency more seriously.

“So when I got fired from the White House, returned to SkyBridge, I bought the URL SkyBridgeBitcoin.com.”

SkyBridge Capital made its first sizeable Bitcoin purchase in December, said Scaramucci. The firm bought $270 million BTC in its Series G fund.

“Our average price was $18,500—that’s proven to be a very good entry point. But, granted, there’s been tremendous volatility. This is not for the faint of heart—this is a long-term, strategic decision,” he said.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $38,500, down 3.17% over 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Jdarsie11 via Wikimedia