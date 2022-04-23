Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100,000 Or Shiba Inu At $0.001?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency trading and investing: Which will happen first, Bitcoin BTC/USD at $100,000 or Shiba Inu SHIB/USD at $0.001?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Bitcoin will reach $100,000 first: 35.7%

Shiba Inu will reach $0.001 first: 64.3%

Is Bitcoin at $100,000 Possible or Impossible?

As the price of Bitcoin fluctuates, many people wonder — will Bitcoin reach $100,000 in 2022?

Bitcoin is considered one of the most volatile assets to trade, making it incredibly hard to predict its future price.

One way to examine if it is possible for Bitcoin to go to $100,000 is to take a look at the previous market cycles' price actions…

Price Action:

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is marginally higher Saturday morning by 0.52% at around $39,700

Bitcoin is higher by 5.70% over the past month

Bitcoin is lower by 16.90% on a year-to-date basis

Popular Ethereum-based ETH/USD crypto Shiba Inu is also marginally higher by 0.95% at $0.00002432 on Saturday

Shiba Inu is higher by 2.96% over the past month

Shiba Inu is lower by 29.42% on a year-to-date basis

The move lower for both Bitcoin and Shiba Inu in recent weeks is likely in sympathy with the broader market as U.S. indices have fallen on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

Investors continue to assess upcoming corporate earnings, while Tuesday saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.