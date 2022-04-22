Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD increased by 12.03% to $2.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $324.56 million, which is 35.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 989,532,369.00. Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

increased by 12.03% to $2.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $324.56 million, which is 35.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 989,532,369.00. 391,958,099.39 3,303,030,299.00 Amp AMP/USD rose 6.91% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.34 million, which is 258.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,131,064,524.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

rose 6.91% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.34 million, which is 258.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,131,064,524.00 as of today. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 Loopring LRC/USD rose 3.36% to $0.95 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $247.84 million, a 9.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $1,189,547,256.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

rose 3.36% to $0.95 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $247.84 million, a 9.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $1,189,547,256.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 OKB OKB/USD rose 1.5% to $19.53 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $71.15 million, a 54.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $5,080,813,907.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Arweave AR/USD decreased by 1.55% to $28.73 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $19.67 million, a 47.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR's estimated market cap is $1,442,831,516.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

decreased by 1.55% to $28.73 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $19.67 million, a 47.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR's estimated market cap is $1,442,831,516.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Bonded Luna BLUNA/USD declined by 1.5% to $94.71 over the past 24 hours. Bonded Luna's current trading volume totals $88.76 million, a 185.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,900,068,627.00. Circulating Supply: 83,986,375.06 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.5% to $94.71 over the past 24 hours. Bonded Luna's current trading volume totals $88.76 million, a 185.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 7,900,068,627.00. 83,986,375.06 Not Available Internet Computer ICP/USD decreased by 1.44% to $16.57 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $150.76 million, a 30.64% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP's estimated market cap is $3,731,535,139.00. Circulating Supply: 225,180,173.51 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

decreased by 1.44% to $16.57 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $150.76 million, a 30.64% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP's estimated market cap is $3,731,535,139.00. 225,180,173.51 469,213,710.00 Dogecoin DOGE/USD decreased by 1.26% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 610.42 million, which is 36.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 18,071,467,044.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.26% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 610.42 million, which is 36.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 18,071,467,044.00. 132,670,764,299.89 Not Available KuCoin Token KCS/USD fell 1.16% to $20.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.18 million, which is 41.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,996,110,523.00. Circulating Supply: 98,379,860.95 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.16% to $20.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.18 million, which is 41.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,996,110,523.00. 98,379,860.95 Not Available EOS EOS/USD declined by 1.1% to $2.51 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $682.61 million, which is 59.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,494,074,924.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 991,858,814.16 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.1% to $2.51 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $682.61 million, which is 59.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,494,074,924.00 as of today. 991,858,814.16 Not Available Shiba Inu SHIB/USD declined by 1.05% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $500.24 million, a 50.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $13,327,559,529.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available

