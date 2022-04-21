Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

eCash XEC/USD is up 7.48% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $61.23 million, which is 28.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,879,438,451.00. Circulating Supply: 19,038,835,923,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

is up 7.48% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $61.23 million, which is 28.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,879,438,451.00. 19,038,835,923,313.00 21,000,000,000,000.00 Theta Network THETA/USD increased by 7.04% to $3.4. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $451.23 million, a 100.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $3,416,236,004.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 7.04% to $3.4. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $451.23 million, a 100.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $3,416,236,004.00 as of today. 1,000,000,000.00 Not Available EOS EOS/USD rose 7.01% to $2.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.55 billion, which is 266.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,749,840,576.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 991,713,099.65 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 7.01% to $2.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.55 billion, which is 266.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,749,840,576.00 as of today. 991,713,099.65 Not Available Monero XMR/USD increased by 6.96% to $275.72. Monero's current trading volume totals $392.50 million, a 127.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,993,491,356.00. Circulating Supply: 18,110,551.86 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 6.96% to $275.72. Monero's current trading volume totals $392.50 million, a 127.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,993,491,356.00. 18,110,551.86 Not Available PancakeSwap CAKE/USD is up 6.57% at $9.57. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $321.45 million, a 148.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,770,766,525.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 289,595,222.16 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 6.57% at $9.57. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $321.45 million, a 148.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,770,766,525.00 as of today. 289,595,222.16 Not Available TRON TRX/USD is up 5.79% at $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 33.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,684,261,175.00. Circulating Supply: 101,638,651,219.85 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 5.79% at $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 33.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,684,261,175.00. 101,638,651,219.85 Not Available Basic Attention Token BAT/USD increased by 4.96% to $0.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $166.33 million, which is 59.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT's estimated market cap is $1,210,101,575.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,497,584,821.88 Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

LOSERS

XRP XRP/USD decreased by 1.29% to $0.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.01 billion, which is 4.82% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP's estimated market cap is $36,548,677,673.00. Circulating Supply: 48,105,234,849.00 Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.29% to $0.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.01 billion, which is 4.82% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP's estimated market cap is $36,548,677,673.00. 48,105,234,849.00 100,000,000,000.00 Ethereum Classic ETC/USD decreased by 1.23% to $37.44 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $544.16 million, a 21.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $5,031,624,138.00. Circulating Supply: 134,350,374.14 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

decreased by 1.23% to $37.44 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $544.16 million, a 21.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $5,031,624,138.00. 134,350,374.14 210,700,000.00 Stellar XLM/USD fell 1.2% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $302.49 million, a 2.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $5,032,682,400.00. Circulating Supply: 24,784,220,915.01 Max Supply: 50,001,787,897.13

fell 1.2% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $302.49 million, a 2.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $5,032,682,400.00. 24,784,220,915.01 50,001,787,897.13 Tezos XTZ/USD declined by 1.19% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $112.04 million, a 22.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XTZ's estimated market cap is $2,835,939,233.00. Circulating Supply: 884,103,494.36 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.19% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $112.04 million, a 22.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XTZ's estimated market cap is $2,835,939,233.00. 884,103,494.36 Not Available Cosmos Hub ATOM/USD declined by 1.09% to $24.73 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos Hub's current trading volume totals $371.78 million, a 57.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $7,228,727,761.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 292,586,163.83 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.09% to $24.73 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos Hub's current trading volume totals $371.78 million, a 57.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $7,228,727,761.00 as of today. 292,586,163.83 Not Available Cardano ADA/USD decreased by 1.05% to $0.96 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 721.76 million, which is 44.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ADA's estimated market cap is $30,825,325,283.00. Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41 Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.05% to $0.96 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 721.76 million, which is 44.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ADA's estimated market cap is $30,825,325,283.00. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 Solana SOL/USD declined by 1.03% to $108.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.65 billion, which is 13.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 36,296,429,600.00. Circulating Supply: 333,436,507.69 Max Supply: Not Available

