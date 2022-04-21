Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- eCash XEC/USD is up 7.48% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $61.23 million, which is 28.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,879,438,451.00. Circulating Supply: 19,038,835,923,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
- Theta Network THETA/USD increased by 7.04% to $3.4. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $451.23 million, a 100.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $3,416,236,004.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- EOS EOS/USD rose 7.01% to $2.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.55 billion, which is 266.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS's estimated market cap is $2,749,840,576.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 991,713,099.65 Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero XMR/USD increased by 6.96% to $275.72. Monero's current trading volume totals $392.50 million, a 127.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,993,491,356.00. Circulating Supply: 18,110,551.86 Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD is up 6.57% at $9.57. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $321.45 million, a 148.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,770,766,525.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 289,595,222.16 Max Supply: Not Available
- TRON TRX/USD is up 5.79% at $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.19 billion, which is 33.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,684,261,175.00. Circulating Supply: 101,638,651,219.85 Max Supply: Not Available
- Basic Attention Token BAT/USD increased by 4.96% to $0.8. The trading volume for this coin is currently $166.33 million, which is 59.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BAT's estimated market cap is $1,210,101,575.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,497,584,821.88 Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
LOSERS
- XRP XRP/USD decreased by 1.29% to $0.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.01 billion, which is 4.82% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRP's estimated market cap is $36,548,677,673.00. Circulating Supply: 48,105,234,849.00 Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD decreased by 1.23% to $37.44 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $544.16 million, a 21.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $5,031,624,138.00. Circulating Supply: 134,350,374.14 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- Stellar XLM/USD fell 1.2% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $302.49 million, a 2.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $5,032,682,400.00. Circulating Supply: 24,784,220,915.01 Max Supply: 50,001,787,897.13
- Tezos XTZ/USD declined by 1.19% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $112.04 million, a 22.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XTZ's estimated market cap is $2,835,939,233.00. Circulating Supply: 884,103,494.36 Max Supply: Not Available
- Cosmos Hub ATOM/USD declined by 1.09% to $24.73 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos Hub's current trading volume totals $371.78 million, a 57.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $7,228,727,761.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 292,586,163.83 Max Supply: Not Available
- Cardano ADA/USD decreased by 1.05% to $0.96 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 721.76 million, which is 44.08% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ADA's estimated market cap is $30,825,325,283.00. Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41 Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
- Solana SOL/USD declined by 1.03% to $108.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.65 billion, which is 13.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 36,296,429,600.00. Circulating Supply: 333,436,507.69 Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.