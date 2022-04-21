Rated R, Open-World Game "SinVerse" Wants To Be The GTA Of The Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The metaverse has taken the online gaming industry by storm. 3D characters in an online gaming platform might sound standard, but the metaverse has taken it beyond just gaming characters. It has created a 3D virtual world where people can socialize and choose to be represented by a 3D avatar.

As metaverse online gaming has moved to the NFT space, it has created a lot of buzz among gamers, artists, and investors alike. Rated R, open-world game SinVerse is one such metaverse gaming platform that is moving towards creating a solid digital economy. Initially launched in October 2021, the project is said to have already amassed over 22K holders.

SinVerse is an R-rated open-world game that can be a platform for artists and aspiring entrepreneurs to enter the NFT metaverse. SinVerse is introducing the first-ever 3D action thriller in the metaverse on the blockchain. It is similar to GTA, Gangster, and other mafia games with a high-octane action theme.

SinVerse’s concept separates itself from other gaming platforms as it creates a global community for entrepreneurs who are looking for a way to launch their gaming projects.

Although SinVerse is a metaverse game based on the play-to-earn model, it has separated itself on the basis of ownership criteria. Users and players on this platform will enjoy multiple ways of earning the native $SIN token. They can immerse themselves in the game or own NFTs on SinVerse or in-game items, such as land. Players can trade land or items on the SinVerse marketplace for SIN tokens.

The game is all about criminals and the protagonist. Users or players can choose which role or character they want to play. The best way beginners can enter the SinVerse world is by becoming a member of a guild. As team members, they can gain complete insight into the platform and the mechanics to move ahead and start a new gang. Gangsters stand a chance to earn more in SinVerse. Every gangster will eventually become a kingpin within the metaverse gaming platform.

SinVerse has 17 districts to play in, out of which 4 were sold during the initial release in 2021, setting a record in digital land sales. Each district has unique resources that enhance the statistics of the character playing in it, improving its chances to win the SIN token. A landowner can use the land to produce vital resources or even rent it out to other players in return for staking rewards in the SIN token.

For creative kingpins, the SinVerse team offers the opportunity to build mini-games using the API and SDK kits. This way, they can showcase that they can increase the visibility of their project to a larger community that shares similar interests. With all these innovative features, SinVerse has earned support from Agnus Capital, Maven Capital, Twin Apex Capital, AU21 Capital, and a partnership with Vulcan Forged. This networking will pave the way for cutting-edge virtual reality that will be fast and cost-effective.

SinVerse says that it has already planned its roadmap to success in 2022 and will reveal more exciting developments soon. After the business license sale in April 2022, the platform will demonstrate an open ground for aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their global empires in the metaverse. The team behind SinVerse is hoping to enter the list of top 100 coins on CoinMarketCap in the coming months and also invite more recognition and valuable partnerships along the way.

