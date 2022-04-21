QQQ
Dogecoin Left Whimpering On 4/20 But These Altcoins Struck Massive Gains

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 21, 2022 12:08 AM | 1 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw muted gains on April 20, otherwise known as “Doge Day”, while several altcoins posted massive rallies.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.14 at the time of writing. The popular meme-coin was down 0.24% over the last day and had a trading volume of $1 billion.

Meanwhile, altcoins like 0x ZRX/USD and Zilliqa ZIL/USD saw double-digit percentage gains over 24 hours.

ZRX rallied 50% to a four-month high of $1.11 on Wednesday. The coin’s trading volume was up 2,310% over 24 hours and exceeded $900 million at press time.

ZIL was up 20% over the last day and its price reached a seven-day high of $0.133. ZIL gained 19.24% against Bitcoin BTC/USD and 19.84% against Ethereum ETH/USD.

Another big gainer was ApeCoin APE/USD, which rose by 28% to $16.63 on Wednesday. The coin extended a three-day rally which saw its value rise by over 55% on the back of rumors that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT owners will receive virtual land in the “Otherside” metaverse.

Alpha leak: these projects will be auto whitelisted to mint Otherside land.
BAYC - airdrop (center land)
MAYC - airdrop (mid land)
CryptoPunks - WL (outer rim)
Meebits - WL (outer rim)
Cool Cats - WL (outer rim)
Nouns - WL (outer rim)
WoW - WL (outer rim)
Toadz - WL (outer rim) pic.twitter.com/gZ5ldAdoQM

— Willy ₿ullish 🍌 (@WillyTheDegen) April 18, 2022

