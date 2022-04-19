Delio Launched bluebay, An NFT Marketplace With Zero Trading Fee

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Delio, South Korea's leading cryptocurrency financial services provider, announced it launched NFT marketplace, bluebay on April 11.

Like bluebay’s slogan, a playground for all NFT creators and NFT enthusiasts, bluebay is an NFT trading platform for both creators and traders. In bluebay marketplace, you can enjoy zero transaction fee, get DSP token as rewards, apply for NFT-backed loan or rent NFT. The upcoming NFT rentals and NFT-backed loan services are expected to become a new source of additional revenue for creators.

Delio held an Open Call event for all the NFT artists with a total prize of $80,000 based on bluebay’s beta version earlier in March in order to encourage the creation of proficient and emerging artists. Finally, the event ended successfully with 459 NFT artworks submitted by not only established artists but also new artists and the general public. The artworks of 51 winners will be uploaded to bluebay’s website, and bluebay will pay for the NFT gas fees used for minting NFT of those award-winning artworks.

Grand Prize winner Jopop, who had been creating art pieces anonymously for 15 years, says, “Unlike in other marketplace, I was moved by the fact that bluebay constantly communicates with artists. I think it will be a huge opportunity for creators to build a diverse spectrum through NFT. In the future, I will continue to work on various NFT projects.”

A Delio official remarks, "NFT craze is taking place regardless of field, but it is still recognized as an unfamiliar field. We hope that many people will be able to experience NFT through bluebay. Lately, we are planning to develop programs, second and third seasons of the open call event, to explore and support more NFT creators.”

In commemoration of the Grand Open, bluebay held a week-long membership event from the 11th to the 17th in the Korean market. Through a random selection, prizes will be given to members who left comments and cheered on bluebay’s official blog. A second campaign is being planned and will be held worldwide.

Delio Site:

https://delio.global/ (Global)

https://delio.io/ (Korean)

https://delioswap.finance/#/swap (Delioswap)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.