44M DOGE Worth Over $6M Moved In One Transaction As Dogecoin Gains Momentum

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
April 19, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD whales — cryptospeak for large holders — are showing a significant degree of activity, with a single recent transaction moving tens of millions of DOGE in one go.

What Happened: Big transaction tracking service Clank shows that on Tuesday, exactly 44 million Dogecoins were moved in one on-chain transaction — for a value of over $6.1 million as of press time. 

See Also: How to get free crypto

The transfer follows nearly 257 million DOGE being moved in another transaction processed by the Dogecoin blockchain on Saturday — for an astonishing total value of $257 million. Dogecoin Whales, which tracks the transactions of big DOGE holders, also shows that within 24 hours of press time, 58 transactions worth at least $2 million each were processed by the Dogecoin blockchain.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1415 after having seen its price rise by over 3% over the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: WhalesCryptocurrencyMarkets