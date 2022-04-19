The Ethereum Foundation, the entity behind Ethereum’s ETH/USD development, has revealed it holds $1.6 billion in its treasury.

What Happened: In its 2022 annual report published on Monday, the Ethereum Foundation said that as of March 31, 2022, the treasury was split between $1.3 billion in cryptocurrency and $300 million in other digital assets.

“The vast majority (99.1%) of our crypto holdings are held in ETH. This ETH represents 0.297% of the total ETH supply on March 31 2022,” stated the report.

In 2021, the Foundation spent $48 million in total, a vast majority of which went towards research and development.

What Else: Ethereum is expected to undergo a significant upgrade later this year. The widely anticipated shift to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network was expected to come into effect this June, but has been postponed by a “few months.”

Industry proponents expect that the moment Ethereum makes the official switch to PoS – an event known as “The Merge” – the network will see a considerable increase in value.

Some analysts have estimated that ETH’s price could exceed $9,000 following the event.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $3,040, up 1.71% in the last 24 hours.