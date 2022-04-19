Billionaire investor Mark Cuban holds numerous cryptocurrencies worth $467,824 in his Ethereum ETH/USD wallet.

What Happened: According to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan, Cuban’s wallet holds 108 different digital assets – the largest one positions NFT Platform Rarible’s governance token Rarible RARI/USD, decentralized data sharing blockchain Ocean Token OCEAN/USD and dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin USDC/USD.

At the time of writing, Cuban’s USDC holdings exceeded $260,000 and accounted for more than 57% of the wallet’s value. He also held $65,500 in OCEAN, $51,700 in RARI and $43,000 in ETH.

The Shark Tank investor also held $17,000 worth of Olympus DAO’s governance token Governance OHM (CRYPTO: gOHM) and $13,400 worth of decentralized music streaming platform Audius AUDIO/USD.

This particular Ethereum wallet was first tied to Cuban after he revealed an NFT collection on his platform Lazy. Cuban has been associated with a few other Ethereum and Polygon MATIC/USD wallets which store several other assets.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $3,040, up 1.71% in the last 24 hours.