Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD increased by 16.19% to $3.0. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.28 billion, a 163.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,823,592,095.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

increased by 16.19% to $3.0. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.28 billion, a 163.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,823,592,095.00 as of today. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 10.18% to $34.01. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $61.10 million, a 201.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,966,992,922.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 98,956,883.28

increased by 10.18% to $34.01. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $61.10 million, a 201.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,966,992,922.00. 57,730,568.56 98,956,883.28 Terra LUNA/USD rose 9.77% to $88.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.93 billion, which is 33.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 31,418,293,496.00. Circulating Supply: 355,550,065.40 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 9.77% to $88.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.93 billion, which is 33.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 31,418,293,496.00. 355,550,065.40 1,000,000,000.00 Monero XMR/USD rose 6.87% to $255.0 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $372.10 million, a 122.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,626,492,206.00. Circulating Supply: 18,109,312.64 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 6.87% to $255.0 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $372.10 million, a 122.99% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,626,492,206.00. 18,109,312.64 Not Available Zcash ZEC/USD increased by 3.93% to $150.15. Trading volume for this coin is 220.27 million, which is 11.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC's estimated market cap is $1,852,709,186.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 12,348,165.79 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

increased by 3.93% to $150.15. Trading volume for this coin is 220.27 million, which is 11.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC's estimated market cap is $1,852,709,186.00 as of today. 12,348,165.79 21,000,000.00 Loopring LRC/USD increased by 3.22% to $0.92. Trading volume for this coin is 267.69 million, which is 2.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $1,141,823,027.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

increased by 3.22% to $0.92. Trading volume for this coin is 267.69 million, which is 2.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $1,141,823,027.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 LEO Token LEO/USD increased by 3.14% to $5.98. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $1.68 million, a 5.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,558,897,808.00. Circulating Supply: 936,445,719.90 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

IOTA MIOTA/USD fell 1.3% to $0.66 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $51.42 million, which is 10.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,836,160,112.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.3% to $0.66 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $51.42 million, which is 10.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,836,160,112.00 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Elrond EGLD/USD fell 1.29% to $153.73 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 103.80 million, which is 31.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $3,419,537,793.00. Circulating Supply: 22,205,672.00 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.29% to $153.73 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 103.80 million, which is 31.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $3,419,537,793.00. 22,205,672.00 Not Available Flow FLOW/USD declined by 1.19% to $5.78 over the past 24 hours. Flow's current trading volume totals $95.05 million, a 27.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,074,484,374.00. Circulating Supply: 360,253,415.00 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.19% to $5.78 over the past 24 hours. Flow's current trading volume totals $95.05 million, a 27.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,074,484,374.00. 360,253,415.00 Not Available Cronos CRO/USD declined by 1.16% to $0.41 over the past 24 hours. Cronos's current trading volume totals $59.10 million, a 50.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRO's estimated market cap is $10,283,341,321.00. Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.16% to $0.41 over the past 24 hours. Cronos's current trading volume totals $59.10 million, a 50.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRO's estimated market cap is $10,283,341,321.00. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available Arweave AR/USD fell 1.04% to $29.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 19.51 million, which is 50.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,496,485,316.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

fell 1.04% to $29.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 19.51 million, which is 50.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,496,485,316.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 KuCoin Token KCS/USD fell 1.01% to $20.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.28 million, which is 15.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,977,435,037.00. Circulating Supply: 98,379,860.95 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.01% to $20.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.28 million, which is 15.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,977,435,037.00. 98,379,860.95 Not Available Osmosis OSMO/USD declined by 1.01% to $5.7 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis's current trading volume totals $47.65 million, a 40.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OSMO's estimated market cap is $1,988,002,555.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 349,039,712.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

