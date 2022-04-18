Louis Vuitton Dives Head First Into NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue attracting investments from mainstream firms and brands increasingly often, showing an incredible growth ever since they were first developed and deployed on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain.

What Happened: Major fashion brand Louis Vuitton launched its mobile game "Louis: The Game" which will allow players to collect free in-game NFTs, according to a Monday BeInCrypto report.

Louis Vuitton's game will feature a raffle that will run until August 8, and participating players will have an opportunity to win one of the 10 Vivienne NFTs that will also be transferrable between multiple platforms. Vivienne is an avatar that runs around collecting postcards and information about Louis Vuitton in the game.

Wenew Labs — the startup of NFT star Beeple — collaborated on the tokens, and they were directly issued from Louis Vuitton's Ethereum wallet. The project comes after luxury fashion brand Burberry launched its own NFT collection in early August 2021.