MythosWorld GameFi: The Place To Be A Wizard

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

MythosWorld is meant as a comprehensive, self-sustaining GameFi ecosystem leveraging the best of blockchain, digital and real-world finance, and a unique blend of gaming and cinema in one place. Envisaged in February 2021, the project sprung into existence out of the minds of a multicultural team of blockchain magicians representing EAC Blockchain Limited, Swag Soft Holdings Pte. Ltd. and ACE Pictures Entertainment LLC.

The project aims to follow in the footsteps of the biggest GameFi actors such as Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Mobox, MyNeighborAlice, and Faraland. Unlike other players, MythosWorld aims to go beyond mere blockchain gaming and make a whole new wave in the field of entertainment.

In MythosWorld, anyone can be a Wizard — that's what they call its users. Wizards can freely connect and play a variety of games, collect NFTs, and earn rewards for their activity.

The quest is, as per the website, "To create Games and Movie adaptations in a crypto-enabled entertainment ecosystem platform. For every game, there will be a movie. For every movie, there will be a game."

What can a Wizard do in MythosWorld?

Many quests & challenges await all wizards within MythosWorld, alongside endless fun from socializing & jolly cooperation!

Brew Potions

MythosWorld offers a smart form of staking called Brewing. Each Wizard can stake their Mythos Token to 'brew' (i.e. stake) for a period of time to receive moreMythos Token. The number of Mythos Token received as a reward would be determined by the timeframe spent brewing.

Alchemize

Wizards can also alchemize (farm) their existing coins/tokens from other worlds in MythosWorld and receive Mythos Token Liquidity Provider (LP) Tokens as a reward.

At the end of the day, the TVL of all contributions will be converted into USD and used to determine the amount of Mythos Token minted. All Wizards will then get their new tokens airdropped.

Brandish your magic powers

There are many things to do in MythosWorld: Wizards can compete with each other in Wizard Wars (PVP), slay powerful monsters in PVE, carry out Daily Quests, use Clairvoyance (Team Wager), lend their NFTs as Mercenaries, and see their triumphs and defeats on the Sorcerer's List.

Trade

To do magic, you need to get magic stuff first! In MythosWorld, players can seamlessly trade & loan their Mythics NFTs on a local marketplace where they can also connect and share their knowledge. The Magic Market is not only a market but also a great place for socializing with other wizards.

Transmute Mythics

The most seasoned Wizards holding the rarest & most unique Mythics can fuse their powers together to create new and even more powerful Mythic NFTs.

Have magic visions

Wizards of MythosWorld can see beyond the realms of men.

A Wizard can also contribute to the shaping of those visions. They do it by getting together on MythosWorld and pitching their ideas on what will be seen in the next "Movie". The MythosWold has a malleable fabric that always bends to the will of a cunning Wizard.

The Sorcenomics

MythosWorld intends to build a strong, community-driven blockchain ecosystem with a Mythos Token to power its realms. This BSC token is available on PancakeSwap with a total supply of 300,000,000.

Mythos Token is baked into every aspect of Wizards' activity and draws its value directly from its utility, which is why it's not susceptible to trends, deflation, or other woes.

The token will be distributed as follows:

The Ecosystem Fund, Play-to-Earn and Staking & Farming pools will get 20% each, with the first one instantly unlockable.

Public Sale and Team pools will get 10% each, while 15% is reserved for Private Sale and another 5% for the Legal/Advisory board.

What Wonders Lie Ahead

MythosWorld unravels fast: conceived and formed in 2021, the project is already past its token development, private sale, and Certik audit. Q2 2022 will be a hectic time with the first PVE games tested, and the team plans to put Staking and Alchemize mechanics in place.

Mythos World’s roadmap shows the launch of the PVP mode, NFT Transmutation, alongside game mechanics, such as Sorcerer's List and Clairvoyance slated for Q3 2022.

Q4 is reserved for polishing the already existing features, as well as adding Mercenaries and League of Sorcerers to the roster.

The real sorcery starts in early 2023 with plans to release The Dunwich Horror, the very first movie released in the MythosWorld ecosystem. The team is dedicating the rest of 2023 and 2024 to the expansion of the platform's Game & Movie functionality. According to its roadmap, The team will work on a new game project, and at the same time, Wizard-pitched ideas will also be brought forth in upcoming films.

You can learn more about the project on its website, Telegram, Facebook, and Twitter.

