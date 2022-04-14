Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Zilliqa ZIL/USD is up 4.86% at $0.11. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.23 billion, a 174.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,620,394,770.00. Circulating Supply: 14,190,971,096.80 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 4.86% at $0.11. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.23 billion, a 174.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,620,394,770.00. 14,190,971,096.80 Not Available GateToken GT/USD is up 3.79% at $6.77. GateToken's current trading volume totals $11.57 million, a 103.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GT's estimated market cap is $1,028,995,171.00. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 3.79% at $6.77. GateToken's current trading volume totals $11.57 million, a 103.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GT's estimated market cap is $1,028,995,171.00. 151,758,801.74 Not Available Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 3.47% to $5.26. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $106.76 million, a 18.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,147,108,468.00. Circulating Supply: 218,464,343.39 Max Supply: 253,382,656.89

increased by 3.47% to $5.26. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $106.76 million, a 18.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,147,108,468.00. 218,464,343.39 253,382,656.89 BitTorrent BTT/USD is up 1.29% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $157.27 million, which is 46.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,793,821,449.00. Circulating Supply: 926,521,428,571,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

is up 1.29% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $157.27 million, which is 46.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,793,821,449.00. 926,521,428,571,000.00 990,000,000,000,000.00 Huobi Token HT/USD rose 1.18% to $9.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $49.61 million, which is 13.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,467,552,914.00. Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

rose 1.18% to $9.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $49.61 million, which is 13.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,467,552,914.00. 155,673,013.25 500,000,000.00 Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 1.05% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $1.55 billion, a 62.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE's estimated market cap is $18,777,456,930.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

VeChain VET/USD declined by 1.74% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $375.90 million, which is 6.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,019,241,052.00. Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.74% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $375.90 million, which is 6.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,019,241,052.00. 66,760,741,299.00 Not Available EOS EOS/USD fell 1.54% to $2.28 over the past 24 hours. EOS's current trading volume totals $363.14 million, a 11.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,259,772,679.00. Circulating Supply: 990,953,233.50 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.54% to $2.28 over the past 24 hours. EOS's current trading volume totals $363.14 million, a 11.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,259,772,679.00. 990,953,233.50 Not Available Flow FLOW/USD fell 1.53% to $5.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 87.43 million, which is 33.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,091,246,771.00. Circulating Supply: 360,253,415.00 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.53% to $5.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 87.43 million, which is 33.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,091,246,771.00. 360,253,415.00 Not Available DeFiChain DFI/USD decreased by 1.52% to $4.23 over the past 24 hours. DeFiChain's current trading volume totals $24.60 million, a 243.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DFI's estimated market cap is $2,182,560,696.00. Circulating Supply: 516,529,663.33 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.52% to $4.23 over the past 24 hours. DeFiChain's current trading volume totals $24.60 million, a 243.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DFI's estimated market cap is $2,182,560,696.00. 516,529,663.33 Not Available BNB BNB/USD declined by 1.36% to $414.37 over the past 24 hours. BNB's current trading volume totals $984.12 million, a 37.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $69,634,602,330.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

declined by 1.36% to $414.37 over the past 24 hours. BNB's current trading volume totals $984.12 million, a 37.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $69,634,602,330.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 OKB OKB/USD declined by 1.32% to $19.49 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $92.20 million, a 45.45% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $5,055,213,423.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.32% to $19.49 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $92.20 million, a 45.45% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $5,055,213,423.00 as of today. 260,143,733.83 Not Available NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 1.27% to $2.36 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $13.89 million, a 74.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,318,529,746.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

