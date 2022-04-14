Marching towards its mainnet launch, decentralised blockchain network Cudos is beefing up its team to solidify further its foundation for building the Web 3 infrastructure.

The decentralised platform recently released its roadmap for 2022, highlighting key developments within the Cudos network in the coming months. Their concrete plans include developments in NFTs, Web3, and interoperability. More industry heavyweights have joined Cudos to accelerate their pace towards achieving these goals ahead of the mainnet launch.

The founder of Zebu Digital, a Web3 marketing, advertising, and PR startup, Harry Horsfall, joins the advisory board as an NFT Community Specialist. He is a serial entrepreneur with a long track record of founding, scaling and directing cutting edge firms at the forefront of the Web 3.0 and FinTech revolution. With over a decades' experience in the blockchain space, he has launched and continues to work with various NFT projects with a tight focus on community building.

In his role, Harry will bring enormous value to the Cudos ecosystem, advising on NFT marketplaces, projects, communities, metaverses, and more. In addition, he will support developing strategies for community building and help with on-ground partnerships in the space.

Harry’s association with Cudos expands their illustrious advisory board. Current members include Simon Rutter, Former Sony PlayStation Executive VP, James Bowater, the founder of CryptoAM; and Chris Deering, Ex-President of Sony Media Entertainment/Playstation and current advisor to Cudos.

Michael Watkins also joined the decentralised network as Director of Product Management. He brings over 20-years of experience in traditional finance, technology and product. Most recently, Michael led the development of retirement and payment products for the fastest-growing PaaS (platform-as-a-Service) provider in the retirement tech space, Smart Pension.

At Cudos, Michael is responsible for defining and communicating the company's product strategy. "My priority is to identify the right problems to solve efficiently and effectively as a business. In addition, I will be helping Cudos shape a compelling and coordinated product vision and strategy across teams and different pillars," he said about his role.

Luke Gniwecki, founder of Metaverski, a Web 3, blockchain, and metaverse consultancy, is the newest member to join the Cudos product team. Luke made a comeback with the blockchain company as he was a part of their initial product team in 2017. He then moved to blockchain research and development company nChain. In his latest role, he was the Head of Product at Boson Protocol, building a product of decentralised commerce in the metaverse and beyond.

At Cudos, Luke will work in coordination with the product development team to investigate the future of Cudo Miner, the cryptocurrency mining software, and explore possibilities in Web3, metaverse, and other market opportunities.

“I am thrilled to be associated with Cudos again and will be instrumental in helping them achieve commercial and strategic goals. The metaverse space presents many interesting opportunities, which I will tap into and recommend the way forward in terms of product strategy for the future of the Cudo Miner platform,” commented Luke.

