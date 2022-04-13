MappedSwap Announces Launch With New Competition For Free Tokens

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

One of the most exciting trading features in the crypto industry is margin trading. Margin trading involves borrowing funds with the intention to invest them and make a profit from trading. For crypto lovers, margin trading can be one of the easiest ways to maximize returns, especially when it comes to periods of bull runs.

While margin trading has been a darling of the industry for years now, it is being taken to the next level. Take MappedSwap, a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange that is built on the Eurus blockchain. Ahead of its rollout, MappedSwap has announced a new competition with up to a million MST to be won.

MappedSwap’s Rollout

As per the official announcement, MappedSwap plans to offer its users the largest liquidity pool, lowest trading fees, largest trading margins, and slippage tolerance of less than 0.01%. For those who want to margin trade using BTC or USDC, they could enjoy up to 10 times their initial amount.

Additionally, there are options to stake funds using MappedSwap and transaction speeds of 2 seconds. As the platform is preparing to launch fully, benefits for new users and competition have been announced.

Those who sign up will be given a bonus of 0.1 EUN which can be used for up to 100 transactions on the Eurus network. This is only for new wallet openings.

Besides this bonus, there are also two competitions that MappedSwap will be held from April 13, 2022. For the first competition, 600,000 MST will be up for grabs. To win, users have to complete two specific tasks.

The first is to be completed on social media and the second will require them to watch a video. For the first, they need to join, like, and share a promotional post from the official MappedSwap account and then tag three friends. After this, they need to watch a YouTube video and find a hidden code.

Once they provide this code, they will receive 12 MST within 24 hours.

The second competition is not about engaging with content but about trading. Users who want to win must share their referral code on Twitter and then trade up to $1,000 in value. After this, they must Trade and maintain APNL at a value of $10,000. Once they trade, users are automatically placed on the leaderboard where top 20 participants can win part of the 200,000 MST prize pool.

If they can complete the task in this competition, they will automatically receive 550 MST and 5 USDM.

Then there is MappedSwap’s referral program in which users can earn rebates from referring friends and family, with a higher reward rate during the two campaigns. Each MST is worth about $1 and during the campaign period, users have the chance to earn even more.

More Benefits With MappedSwap

The entire basis of MappedSwap is to maximize the benefits that users can get from cryptocurrency. From its 10x margin to the record low fees it charges to its two campaigns, its users are definitely enjoying all the benefits of crypto, before and after its launch.

