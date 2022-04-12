QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Want To Be Able To Tell When The Crypto Market Hits The Top? Analyst Sees This Pattern

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
April 12, 2022 1:45 PM | 1 min read

Market analyst Frédéric Schneider — founder of algorithmic trading indicators development firm Material Indicators — suggested that there is one simple indicator for when the cryptocurrency market reached the top value of the current cycle.

What Happened: Schneider wrote in a Monday tweet, that the top phases of the cryptocurrency market's cycles usually coincide with the daily number of altcoin trades being about 90% of the total number of daily crypto trades.

Appears market tops when alts account for ~90% of all daily trades (alts definition excludes stables, BTC, ETH, BNB). pic.twitter.com/WgkZgkYnbc

— Material Scientist (@Mtrl_Scientist) April 11, 2022

See Also: How to get free crypto

Altcoins are usually defined as cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin BTC/USD or a stablecoin, but in this instance also Ethereum ETH/USD and BNB BNB/USD were excluded. When confronted about why he excluded BNB, Schneider simply wrote that it only changes the result by about 1%, suggesting that it is not a notable change.

Schneider's remarks follow prominent cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen sharing four lessons that he learned about how to survive a crypto bear market in mid-March.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $40,088 after seeing its price fall by about 0.97% over the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Frédéric SchneiderCryptocurrencyMarkets