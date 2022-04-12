Golden State Warriors Announce NFT Collection With FTX US

The Golden State Warriors announced an NFT drop commemorating the team’s 2022 NBA Playoff run. The collection is made up of 3,000 NFTs, featuring 12 unique designs randomly assigned when minted on the blockchain on FTX US, the team’s go-to marketplace.

Additionally, each NFT acts as a pass to the Golden State Warriors’ Discord community and provides access to other member-only benefits, like exclusive Warrior swag, and white-list access to future NFT drops.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation, benefiting Bay Area educational equity since 2012.

The collection will mint Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PDT exclusively on the FTX US NFT marketplace. NFTs will sell for $499.99.

Based on the rarity of each NFT, fans have the opportunity to unlock prizes, including NBA Finals tickets, autographed items, Warriors NBA Championship Rings, additional NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and more.

