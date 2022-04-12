QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 21% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 10:01 AM | 1 min read

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has risen 21.35% to $0.000028. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $0.000027 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 97.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 2.08%. This brings the circulating supply to 549.15 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SHIB is #15 at $15.42 billion.

supply_and_vol

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

