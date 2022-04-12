American rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Cardano ADA/USD blockchain.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg collaborated with NFT project Clay Nation to release the NFTs which feature the platform’s iconic clay animation as well as limited edition pitches and unreleased music from the rapper.

We have launched our official collaboration with @SnoopDogg & @champmedici - bringing iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to #Cardano.







Ain't nothing but a CLAY thang pic.twitter.com/pKLlmtSBz4 — Clay Nation (@The_ClayMates) April 10, 2022

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg joined Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson in a Twitter space to discuss music, NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Cardano is a smart contract platform that is often touted as an Ethereum ETH/USD rival blockchain. Last month, Cardano’s head of ecosystem growth Morgan Schofield announced that the blockchain had successfully minted 4 million NFTs.

Still, Ethereum remains the most dominant chain for NFT trading accounting for 97% of total volume.

According to data from Defi Llama, the NFT trading volume on Ethereum is around $19.85 billion. Cardano ranks eighth among all blockchains with about $29.4 million in NFT trading volume.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ADA was trading at $0.95, down 6.7% in the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $3,013, down 5.26% over the same period.

Photo courtesy: The Come Up Show on Flickr