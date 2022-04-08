QQQ
Blockchain-Based Online Games Like Axie Infinity Continue To Hook Users Despite Risks

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 6:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Blockchain-based online games like Axie Infinity, dubbed "play-to-earn," offer lucrative businesses amid the hype around NFTs and virtual worlds, Reuters reports.
  • Axie Infinity allows users to buy virtual blob-like creatures with varying attributes like NFTs for tens of dollars to hundreds of thousands. 
  • Players can use the pets to earn money by winning battles and creating new pets, whose value depends on their rarity. 
  • Users can trade assets with other players on the platform. The platform boasts 1.5 million daily users.
  • The games attract millions of players plus billions of dollars from investors who see the games as a way to introduce more people to cryptocurrency.
  • Recently, Axie Infinity suffered a $615 million heist. Hackers targeted a part of the system used to transfer cryptocurrency in and out of the game.
  • Players spent $4.9 billion on NFTs in games in 2021 and attracted projects worth $4 billion of venture capital funding.
  • Axie Infinity users formed a "guild" to make more money, turning it into a full-time job. They also acknowledged the high risks associated with crypto with a lack of safety net for players.
  • Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and the Philippines have emerged as some of the hottest global gaming hubs.
  • Leading play-to-earn network Yield Guild Games had 10,000 Axie Infinity players as of Q4 of 2021, who kept 70% of their earnings and had received $11.7 million.

