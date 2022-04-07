Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Mina Protocol MINA/USD rose 7.82% to $3.4 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $205.92 million, a 283.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,520,413,124.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 449,495,784.84 Max Supply: Not Available
- OKB OKB/USD is up 5.94% at $20.3. Trading volume for this coin is 107.95 million, which is 39.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,279,088,810.00. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD increased by 5.24% to $42.24. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $1.47 billion, a 129.6% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,671,078,422.00. Circulating Supply: 134,061,456.85 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- Radix XRD/USD increased by 4.56% to $0.14. Trading volume for this coin is 413.11 thousand, which is 15.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,364,831,589.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 9,829,260,130.98 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 3.83% to $33.11. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $43.22 million, a 114.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,910,585,466.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,268,544.03
- Waves WAVES/USD increased by 3.83% to $29.49. Waves's current trading volume totals $1.21 billion, a 140.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $2,951,505,713.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero XMR/USD increased by 3.08% to $224.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $232.47 million, which is 49.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,077,012,640.00. Circulating Supply: 18,104,172.06 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Fantom FTM/USD fell 1.28% to $1.33 over the past 24 hours. Fantom's current trading volume totals $564.46 million, a 43.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTM's estimated market cap is $3,402,268,827.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
- Stacks STX/USD decreased by 1.27% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 21.32 million, which is 68.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,361,963,150.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available
- Internet Computer ICP/USD decreased by 1.19% to $19.17 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $188.54 million, a 35.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP's estimated market cap is $4,175,025,028.00. Circulating Supply: 217,356,136.24 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
- Filecoin FIL/USD decreased by 1.18% to $22.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $455.70 million, which is 8.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FIL's estimated market cap is $4,188,899,561.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 187,876,450.00 Max Supply: 1,970,346,863.00
- Cardano ADA/USD decreased by 1.14% to $1.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.15 billion, which is 14.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ADA's estimated market cap is $34,883,088,858.00. Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41 Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
- The Sandbox SAND/USD decreased by 1.08% to $3.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 421.71 million, which is 43.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SAND's estimated market cap is $3,542,353,900.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,157,908,752.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
- TRON TRX/USD decreased by 1.03% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.00 billion, which is 10.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,488,903,724.00. Circulating Supply: 101,672,398,227.20 Max Supply: Not Available
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
