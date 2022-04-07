Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Mina Protocol MINA/USD rose 7.82% to $3.4 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $205.92 million, a 283.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,520,413,124.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 449,495,784.84 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Fantom FTM/USD fell 1.28% to $1.33 over the past 24 hours. Fantom's current trading volume totals $564.46 million, a 43.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTM's estimated market cap is $3,402,268,827.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

