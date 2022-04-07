Stacks, NEXO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Xido Finance XIDO/USD increased by 91.36% to $69.32. Trading volume for this coin is 1.22 million, which is 37.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XIDO's estimated market cap is $1,880,803,269.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64 Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol MINA/USD is up 6.27% at $3.35. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $231.42 million, a 330.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,513,252,478.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 449,100,521.84 Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD is up 4.64% at $43.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.51 billion, which is 134.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,793,089,009.00. Circulating Supply: 134,055,691.05 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD is up 2.3% at $1.65. The trading volume for this coin is currently $394.43 million, which is 135.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,549,242,492.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Kusama KSM/USD is up 1.99% at $181.67. The trading volume for this coin is currently $121.52 million, which is 90.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM's estimated market cap is $1,638,884,414.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD is up 1.59% at $8.95. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $230.90 million, a 89.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,535,450,068.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 283,192,740.91 Max Supply: Not Available
- Hedera HBAR/USD rose 1.55% to $0.22 over the past 24 hours. Hedera's current trading volume totals $63.29 million, a 17.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR's estimated market cap is $4,396,892,472.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 20,058,486,239.00 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- ApeCoin APE/USD fell 1.24% to $11.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 668.56 million, which is 49.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $APE's estimated market cap is $3,076,078,278.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 277,500,000.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Huobi Token HT/USD decreased by 1.14% to $9.26 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $62.71 million, a 34.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,439,700,826.00. Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Stacks STX/USD fell 1.12% to $1.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 28.99 million, which is 57.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $1,360,124,823.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available
- Decentraland MANA/USD fell 1.03% to $2.4 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $416.68 million, a 22.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,648,142,120.00. Circulating Supply: 1,514,012,408.52 Max Supply: 2,193,704,927.32
- NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 1.01% to $2.45 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $18.91 million, a 152.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,373,259,903.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Fantom FTM/USD fell 1.0% to $1.36 over the past 24 hours. Fantom's current trading volume totals $737.00 million, a 26.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM's estimated market cap is $3,462,057,098.00. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
- Frax Share FXS/USD fell 1.0% to $30.74 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $39.75 million, which is 97.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,773,839,060.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,263,566.53
