Users End Up Spending $26M In Ethereum Gas Fees, Trying To Mint VaynerSports NFTs

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 6, 2022 3:02 AM | 2 min read

The VaynerSports Pass NFT project faced harsh criticism on Tuesday after users spent three times the NFT sale amount on gas fees alone.  

What Happened: The VaynerSports Pass NFT collection was launched by AJ Vaynerchuk, brother of prominent internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk also known as Gary Vee.

The widely anticipated public mint went live on Tuesday but users found themselves paying a cumulative amount of $26 million in gas fees. Meanwhile, the total amount made from the NFT sale was just $8.6 million.

AJ Vaynerchuk addressed the issue on Twitter Inc. TWTR calling the mint “a failure” on his part.

