FTX US To Invest In The IEX Stock Exchange

FTX US announced an agreement to make an investment in IEX Group, the first stock exchange to secure regulatory approval to operate with features designed to protect investors, such as the Speed Bump and Signal.

The development comes as FTX looks to build a global liquidity venue. In a December conversation, Sam Bankman-Fried told Benzinga that FTX is committed to solving traditional frustrations with compliance and infrastructure at other cryptocurrency exchanges.

Through this investment, the two companies will work in establishing a simple and transparent market structure for buying, selling and trading digital asset securities.

"Investing in IEX created a tremendous opportunity for FTX US. With this investment, we're aligned with one of the most trusted and innovative companies in equities markets,” Bankman-Fried said about his commitment to catering to the needs of investors. “As a result, we will collaborate on the further establishment of crypto market structure and work closely with regulators, allowing institutions around the world to enter the marketplace seamlessly."

Click here to read about FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried talk regulation, tokenization, and building "a global liquidity venue."