Firstrade Adds Crypto Trading In The US

Firstrade Securities announced the addition of cryptocurrency trading.

The development comes as the trading fintech looks to bolster its current offer, which includes the commission-free trade of stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and over 11,000 mutual funds, as well as education and analysis services.

Going forward, upon invitation, U.S. Firstrade customers will have access to crypto pairings by early spring.

“In line with the exponential increase in cryptocurrency adoption by both consumers and institutions, Firstrade believes that cryptocurrency is here to stay. It’s time to future-proof our offering to include digital currencies,” said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade Securities. “Our customers throughout the U.S. have asked for crypto trading and now the wait is over.”