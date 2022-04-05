BitDAO, Humans.ai Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 14.4% at $0.17. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $4.28 billion, a 393.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DOGE's estimated market cap is $21,948,722,184.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

Celo CELO/USD rose 6.88% to $4.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $874.98 million, which is 953.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,923,986,165.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 433,213,075.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

eCash XEC/USD increased by 6.12% to $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $203.61 million, a 357.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC's estimated market cap is $2,171,900,973.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,024,917,173,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Mina Protocol MINA rose 5.96% to $3.36 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $195.38 million, a 281.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,502,326,432.00. Circulating Supply: 446,592,408.84 Max Supply: Not Available

Humans.ai HEART/USD increased by 4.58% to $0.05. Trading volume for this coin is 738.29 thousand, which is 40.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

THORChain RUNE/USD is up 4.41% at $11.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $318.85 million, which is 142.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $3,354,561,923.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Shiba Inu SHIB increased by 3.5% to $0.0. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $1.30 billion, a 32.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 14,968,232,768.00. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

FTX Token FTT/USD declined by 1.27% to $49.04 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $125.25 million, a 3.84% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,726,964,506.00. Circulating Supply: 137,173,729.82 Max Supply: 333,043,065.89

Stacks STX/USD fell 1.24% to $1.43 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $23.02 million, a 67.04% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $1,509,316,010.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available

Elrond EGLD/USD declined by 1.24% to $186.36 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.48 million, which is 33.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $4,131,488,406.00. Circulating Supply: 22,137,285.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Amp AMP declined by 1.22% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $21.81 million, a 8.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP's estimated market cap is $1,332,705,562.00. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

OKB OKB/USD declined by 1.21% to $20.38 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $57.74 million, a 67.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $5,307,004,911.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

Radix XRD/USD declined by 1.21% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $136.24 thousand, a 72.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,433,789,736.00. Circulating Supply: 9,826,793,031.44 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

BitDAO BIT/USD fell 1.07% to $1.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 26.23 million, which is 61.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,174,923,574.00. Circulating Supply: 890,168,922.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.