A Crypto Academy In The Metaverse: Ledger Partners With The Sandbox

Leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has partnered with major cryptocurrency project The Sandbox SAND/USD to educate the community inside the the metaverse about cybersecurity.

What Happened: Ledger’s chief experience officer Ian Rogers announced the partnership during the Non-Fungible Conference on Monday, according to a Monday Cointelegraph story.

Ledger will also provide SAND owners with custom Ledger Nano hardware wallets as part of the partnership. In a statement released to Cointelegraph, Rogers said the most important aspect of the collaboration is cybersecurity education and added that "educated people become Ledger customers."

For this reason, Rogers said Ledger intends "to make sure that all people have all the education they need to be safe and to properly manage this incredible right and freedom that they have of self-custody.”

As he pointed out "self-custody really gives you personal freedom, but it’s also responsibility. You have to take it super seriously so that you keep that right and don’t lose it."

A Ledger spokesperson also said that more aspects of the partnership with The Sandbox will be announced in the future.