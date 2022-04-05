Dogecoin Sees 110% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

High-value Dogecoin DOGE/USD transactions saw a significant increase over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, there was a 110% increase in large DOGE transactions — defined as transactions with a minimum value of $100,000 – on Monday.

Data showed that the meme-based cryptocurrency saw a total of 479 large transactions over the past day. Of these transactions, the single largest transfer was made by a whale that sent 276.9 million DOGE worth $39 million to an unknown wallet, as per data from ClankApp.

Over seven days, the Dogecoin blockchain recorded $1.87 billion worth of transfers.

The coin’s value also saw a 6.21% spike in the last day, as per data from Benzinga Pro. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.154 with a daily trading volume of $2.43 billion.

The wider cryptocurrency market saw a 0.71% rise over the last day with the market cap hovering around $2.16 trillion. Bitcoin BTC/USD was up 1.07%, trading at $46,654 and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $3,500, up 0.84% over the same period.