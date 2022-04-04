Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Mina Protocol MINA rose 16.05% to $3.16 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $127.04 million, a 154.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,392,362,732.00. Circulating Supply: 445,196,797.84 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 12.99% to $4.15. The trading volume for this coin is currently $551.00 million, which is 629.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,811,555,774.00. 433,213,075.00 1,000,000,000.00 Lido DAO LDO/USD is up 8.22% at $4.75. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $14.76 million, a 209.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LDO's estimated market cap is $1,393,546,912.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 292,267,915.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 5.87% to $17.18 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.44 billion, which is 162.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,226,475,469.00 as of today. 661,044,286.97 1,000,000,000.00 NEXO NEXO/USD is up 3.0% at $2.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $34.97 million, which is 399.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,425,272,527.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 2.87% at $115.38. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.26 billion, which is 3.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $40,601,296,178.00 as of today. 352,653,703.93 1,000,000,000.00 Monero XMR/USD increased by 2.66% to $220.22. Trading volume for this coin is 150.41 million, which is 2.1% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,984,108,823.00. Circulating Supply: 18,102,751.23 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Radix XRD/USD fell 1.41% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 255.20 thousand, which is 48.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,452,101,589.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 9,825,525,044.41 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.37% to $0.47 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 81.39 million, which is 44.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRO's estimated market cap is $11,969,952,390.00 as of today. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available FTX Token FTT/USD declined by 1.26% to $49.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 95.23 million, which is 26.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,817,539,408.00. Circulating Supply: 137,298,427.32 Max Supply: 333,167,763.39

decreased by 1.21% to $45890 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 239.29 million, which is 33.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 12,616,617,865.00. 275,229.97 275,229.97 Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD decreased by 1.15% to $370.54 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 541.35 million, which is 60.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH's estimated market cap is $7,056,488,349.00. Circulating Supply: 19,027,531.15 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

fell 1.11% to $45925 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.42 billion, which is 16.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC's estimated market cap is $872,633,844,283.00 as of today. 19,002,787.00 21,000,000.00 Huobi Token HT/USD fell 1.03% to $9.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 33.71 million, which is 30.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,506,006,081.00. Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

